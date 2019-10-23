Chaney, Caldonia

Chaney, Caldonia Age 94 - October 17, 2019 Survived by two daughters, Edwina J. Justus, Bettye J. Tillman, Omaha; stepdaughter, Terri Lynn Lewis, Houston, TX; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 5-7pm Thursday, Mortuary. SERVICES: 10am Friday, Clair Methodist Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, family plot. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

