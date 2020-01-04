Chandler, Joyce A. December 26, 1934 - January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John W. "Nick" Chandler; parents, Frank and Marie Sapienza; and sister, Gloria Rodaway. Survived by sons, John Chandler, Jr., James Chandler (Sherry) and Jason Chandler (fianc�e, Sandy Prochaska); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, January 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 7th, 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church (4810 Woolworth Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lauritzen Gardens, Western Heritage Museum or Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Chandler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.