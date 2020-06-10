Chandler, Gregory G.

Chandler, Gregory G. April 18, 1955 - June 3, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Thelma; brothers, Jerryl Chandler, Karrenton Chandler; and sister Norma Toomer. Survived by daughter Janee' Ivory; grandson Justin Daniels; siblings, Roland Chandler, Barrington Chandler, Gloria Taylor, Patricia Gardner, Larry Chandler Sr., and Carolyn Gerald; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. SERVICES: 12Noon Friday, June 12, at Forest Lawn, with VIEWING 9-11:45am. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Chandler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

