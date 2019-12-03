Chambers, James Bradford October 7, 1956 - November 27, 2019 James Bradford Chambers, age 63, passed away November 27, 2019 in Omaha, NE. Brad was born in Ft. Belvoir, VA, on October 7, 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1977-1981. Brad was a traffic engineer for MAPA, Alfred Benesch and finally for Olsson & Associates. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Chambers in 2009. Survived by his father, James E. Chambers (Mary); sister, Karen Cobb (Lee); niece, Kristin Suhi (Ryan); nephew, Michael Cobb; great-niece, Sophie and great-nephew, Asher; other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, at the First United Methodist Church in Shenandoah, IA. Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials are suggested to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. or the American Heart Association. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.