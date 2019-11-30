Chambers-Davies, Marion Louise July 21, 1928 - November 24, 2019 Preceded in death by the love of her life Leon C. Chambers; sons, Steven and Robert Chambers; grandson Matthew Chambers; sisters, Helena Ayers and Charlotte Mathews; brother Robert MacDouglall. Survived by David (Kathleen) Chambers, and Jim (Joan) Chambers; grandchildren: Deanne (Ron) Stewart, Cheryl (Donny) Keim, Nicholas (Braden) Chambers, Michael Chambers, Timothy Chambers, Melissa (John) Nguyen, Melanie (Tony) Bonacci, Mikayla (Peter) Sjolin; 12 great-grandchildren; companion Ricky Bullinger; and a large extended family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 2, at 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

