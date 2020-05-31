Chambers, David L.

Chambers, David L. May 5, 1926 - May 26, 2020 David L Chambers, age 94, of Lincoln, NE died on May 26, 2020. David was born May 5, 1926 to David and Ethel (Johnson) Chambers near Pender, NE. After graduation from Thurston High School, he married Katheryn Lewin in 1946. They farmed and had three sons, Kenneth, Jim and Patrick. While farming, Dave became a professional square dance caller and built a square dance hall known as the Tin Roof. After farming for 10 years, he obtained Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Wayne State College. David taught English at Wayne High School and then decided to pursue a Law Degree. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1970 and became the Assistant Director at the League of Nebraska Municipalities. In 1974, he was named the Executive Director of the League where he served until his retirement in 1991. During his tenure, he transformed the League into one of the most effective organizations in the state. With the help of family and friends, he built the Boss Hog's Party Barn on West Adams in Lincoln, hosting many memorable events. David was an avid private pilot and instilled his love of flying in his three sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson, who also became pilots. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Kenneth and Patrick. He is survived by his son, Jim (Phyllis) Chambers; grandson, Chris (Katrina) Chambers; and great-grandchildren, Tristin and Kyleigh Chambers. Per David's request, there will be No Funeral Services held. Inurnment will be at Wakefield Cemetery at a later date. Memorials suggested to the University of Nebraska Foundation Kenneth & Patrick Chambers Memorial Fund for Aviation Student Scholarships, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508. Online condolences may be left at: www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934

To plant a tree in memory of David Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.