Chambers, Anthony "Tony" February 19, 1959 - May 28, 2020 Omaha. Born to James and Ella Louise (Robbins) Chambers. He was second of four sons. Preceded in death by mother: Ella. Survived by father: James N. Chambers, Jr.; brothers: James N. Chambers, III (Anne), Michael (Denise), and David (twins); 4 nephews; and 2 nieces. He worked for Lancer Labels for many years before becoming ill. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Private Family Interment will be at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.