Chamberlin, Maxine November 12, 1920 - November 30, 2019 Maxine was born the 3rd of 11 children of Theodore J. and Cecil (Hethcote) Simons, in Louisa County, IA. She attended school in Washingon, IA and met and married R. Wayne Chamberlin on August 30,1940. She worked various jobs while Wayne was in the Marines in the South Pacific during WWII. They moved back to Washington and had 3 boys, Roger, Kent, and Gary. In 1964 they moved to Omaha, and she became Administrative Assistant to Ted Seldin, President of Seldin Development and Management Company, Omaha, until her retirement when Maxine and Wayne moved to Palm Springs, CA. They spent 25 years there until Wayne passed away in 2007. Maxine moved to Lincoln, NE to be near their oldest son, Roger and his wife, Becky. She lived at Brentwood Estates for 9 years and passed away after a fall on November 30, 2019 at 99 years old. Maxine loved her family and friends, loved to travel, enjoyed playing bingo, bridge, and participating in Husker football pools. Survivors include sons, Roger (Becky) Chamberlin of Lincoln NE, and Gary (Cherrie) Chamberlin of Las Vegas, NV; 5 siblings; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; and son, Kent. There will be a Private Memorial in spring in Washingon, IA.

