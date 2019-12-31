Chamberlain, Ronald Age 70 - December 28, 2019 VISITATION with the family will be on Thursday, from 4-7pm, and a Rosary at 4pm, all at St. Mary's Parish Hall in Panama. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Friday at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Panama, IA. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

