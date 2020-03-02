Chamberlain, Richard James Jr. "Dick" January 24, 1939 - January 22, 2020 Richard James Chamberlain Jr. "Dick", age 80, died on January 22nd. His sense of humor was missed in his final weeks of life, but will never be forgotten. Born in Hastings, NE to Evelyn and Dick Chamberlain Sr., Dick grew up in Omaha and attended Central High School where he excelled in sports. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at UNL, and was married to Martha Shafer for 30 years. He was a U.S. Naval Commander, 50 year member of the J.C.C., and member of the Elkhorn Omaha Harley Davidson Chapter. Dick is survived by his children, Richard James Chamberlain III, Tim and Tram Chamberlain, Chriss and Stuart Lundgren, and Stacey Chamberlain; and his nine grandchildren, the youngest of which carries on his name. Dick is also survived by his brothers, John and Steve; and his loving partner Mary Ellen Johnson. Please join us in a CELEBRATION of LIFE on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 2pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha. Inurnment will follow. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

