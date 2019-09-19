Chadwick, Charlene

Chadwick, Charlene May 16, 1942 - September 17, 2019 Of Omaha. Four state area controller for H&R Block Tax Services for 15 years, retiring in 2001. Preceded by parents, Charles and Arlene (Dray) Williams. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Chadwick of Omaha; sons, Steven (Melissa) Chadwick of Columbus, GA; Jeffrey (Karen) Chadwick of Chicago, IL; grandsons, Ryan Chadwick of Omaha; Dylan Chadwick of Chicago, IL; brother, Gary (Myrna) Williams of Kansas City, MO; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

