Cerveny, Terrance D. January 2, 1955 - May 28, 2020 Terrance (Terry) Dean Cerveny, 65, passed away on May 28, 2020. Terry was born on January 2, 1955 in Council Bluffs; however, raised and lived in Omaha, Nebraska. Terry graduated South High in 1973. He was loved dearly by his children and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Shirley Cerveny. He is survived by daughters, Angela Renee Bishop, Gina Marie Cerveny and Jessica Lynn Jackman, and their spouses and 9 grandchildren. His sister, Karen, brothers Robert and James. Also his partner, Roberta Roth. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

