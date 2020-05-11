Cerny, Thomas D. Age 82 - May 8, 2020 Retired from Western Electric after 39 years. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mildred; brother Eugene; and nephew Bryon Effle. Survived by his wife Pamela; sons, Michael and Mark (Jennifer); grandsons, Ryan and Tyler; brothers, Frank (Betty), and Raymond (Pat); sister, Mildred (Don) Effle; nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, May 14, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St), with Military Honors. Interment in the Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison, La Vista, NE 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

