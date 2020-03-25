Cerny, Richard F. "Dick" October 4, 1950 - March 13, 2020 Of Cedar Creek, NE. Retired from UPRR. Survived by wife, Diane, family, and many friends. Services are pending for later date due to current restrictions.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cerny as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

