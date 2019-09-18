Cerny, Randy L. Randy L. Cerny of University City, Missouri, 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Nancy; father of Lauren, Christopher (Lindsey), and Matthew (Kelley); grandfather of Mac, Ethan, Jack, and Max; brother of Rodney (Denise) and Debra (Don). Randy is preceded in death by his father Alvin and his mother Gloriann. Randy was born on July 9, 1948 in Scribner, Nebraska. Randy was an alumnus of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (BA, '70 and MBA 74) and was a member of the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity. He was a fervent Cornhusker football fan and loved playing golf. Randy's career in the printing industry spanned 4 decades, including 23 years as a partner and co-owner of FRI Resources. In retirement, he treasured serving as a trusted babysitter for his 4 grandsons and taking them on adventures in St. Louis and Maui, Hawaii. SERVICES on Thursday September 23, at St. Ann Catholic Church Parish Center in St Louis. Memorial donations may be made in Randy's name to St. Ann Catholic Church of Normandy.
