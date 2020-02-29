Cernik, Frank Bernard

Cernik, Frank Bernard March 1, 1928 - February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Bessie Cernik; sister, Marie Smith; and sister-in-law, Elaine Cernik. Survived by wife, Phyllis; daughters, Diane Cernik and Julie Chochon (Scott); sons, Scott Cernik (Pam) and Kevin Cernik; stepchildren, Joni Albers (Rick) and Jami Snow (Mitch); eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Cernik; and brother-in-law, Don Smith. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1st from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 2nd, 10:30am, St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna (508 W. Angus St., Gretna) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm, St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cernik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.