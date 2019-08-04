Cepuran, Theresa Age 91 - July 29, 2019 Preceded in death by sisters, Daniela Patach, Ann Paska, and Mary Cepuran; and brothers, John and Joseph Cepuran. Survived by nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, August 5, 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 6, at 10am at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5912 S 36th St.). INTERMENT: St John Cemetery. Memorials to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

