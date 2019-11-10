Centretto, Charles A., Jr. December 1, 1932 - November 5, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Georgia L. Survived by daughter, Anna Marie Brown (Dave); son, Charles A.; grandchildren: Matthew Brown, Gregory Brown, and Kevin (Stacy) Brown; and great-grandchildren: Lexi, Landen and Zack. Family will receive friends Monday, November 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Tuesday, November 12th, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Peter's Church at 10am. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW #2503. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

