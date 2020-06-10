Cenovich, Eric Steven "Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be. There's a shadow hanging over me. Oh, yesterday came suddenly." Lennon-McCartney Eric Steven Cenovich, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Overland Park and affectionately known as "Dave" cast aside the shadow of cancer peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 4, 2020 with his family at his side. Eric was born in Omaha, Nebraska on June 9, 1952 to Steven and Lorraine (Jensen) Cenovich. Eric graduated from Purdue University with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Land Surveying (1974) and the degree of Master of Science in Photogrammetric Engineering (1975). Both degrees from the School of Civil Engineering. Upon graduation with his Master's degree, Eric returned to Kansas City to work for a firm named Western Air Maps, Inc., a leading technical mapping company in the Midwest. In just a few short years, Eric was the Vice-President of Operations for the company. In 2008, Western Air Maps was acquired by the Wilson Company; and Eric made a comfortable transition as a Principal and remained working for the company for twelve years. During his 45-year career, he acquired land surveying licenses in eight states, numerous certifications including Certified Federal Surveyor awarded by the United States Department of Interior. Eric was, by all accounts, an aficionado of The Beatles and their music. In addition, he loved college sports. His teams were the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers. He followed the football season of "The Big Red" and the basketball season of his beloved Boilermakers. He played and enjoyed the game of golf, often playing in the many cities he traveled to and introducing his son-in-laws to many Kansas City courses. He enjoyed Saturday afternoon soccer games or basketball games watching his grandsons. Just being with his girls and family made Eric the happiest. Eric was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Burma (Baumann) of 46 years, his daughter Abbey Mattson (Nathan), his daughter Marin Bartowboth of Olathe, Kansas. Eric is also survived by four precious grandchildrenHarrison Mattson, 10; Julian Mattson, 8; Jackson Bartow, 5 and Karsyn Bartow, 2. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his two brother-in-lawsJan Baumann (Cary) and Frank Baumann and nephew James Baumann and family, countless colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either Lyles School of Civil Engineering, giving.Purdue.edu/InMemoryOfEricCenovich, or New Horizon Ranch, newhorizonranch.org/donate. A Celebration of Life and lunch reception is being planned for early Fall. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
