Celesky, Lauren Marie April 27, 1993 - April 21, 2020 Age 26 of Ceresco, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL (Family Only), Saturday April 25, 2020, 10am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. ROSARY (Family Only), Friday April 24, 2020, 6pm at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Lauren had a great love of children, so memorials can be directed to the family for future designation of a children's charity. Due to COVID-19: The Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rosary and Mass will only be available for the immediate family. A Celebration will be held at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

To plant a tree in memory of Lauren Celesky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.