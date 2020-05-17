Cech, Thomas R. January 28, 1947 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Margaret and Raymond Cech. Survived by family and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, May 22, from 4:30pm with 6:30pm VIGILA SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday 10am all at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click "view the livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

