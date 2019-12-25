Caywood, James D. Sr. July 4, 1948 - December 22, 2019 Survived by wife, Carolyn; children; grandchildren; and many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 6:30pm following with Military honors at South Omaha Eagle's Club 154, 6607 Sunshine Dr. VISITATION starting at 6pm. INURNMENT: Friday, December 27, 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

