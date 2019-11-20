Cavric, Kazuko "Kay" (Goto) April 24, 1928 - November 17, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, John. Survived by sons, Allen Davenport, and James Davenport (Cheryl); grandchildren: Melissa, James, Joe, and Jenny; and twelve great-grandchildren. Family receives friends Thursday, November 21st from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 22nd, 1pm, the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

