Cavlovic, Lewis P. Jr. "Skip Dragon"

Cavlovic, Lewis P. Jr. "Skip Dragon" November 13, 1947 - December 17, 2019 Lewis P. "Skip Dragon" Cavlovic Jr., age 72, died December 17, 2019 in Oakland, IA. Born, November 13th, 1947 in Omaha, NE, to the late Lewis P. Dragon Sr. and Lorraine Orent Dragon. He is also preceded in death by brother, Tim Dragon. Lewis worked at Metropolitan Insulation Company. Survivors include daughter, Marie (Keith) Brown, Co. Bluffs; four grandchildren, Nicholas Graves, Shayla Graves, Jessi Lyn Eisman, Aiden Brown; brothers: Tom Dragon, Indiana; Randy Dragon; sister, Linda Coet, both Co. Bluffs. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION: Monday, 10-11:30am, at funeral home. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To send flowers to the family of Lewis Cavlovic, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 23
Celebration of Life
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:00AM-11:30AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lewis's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.