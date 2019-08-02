Cavanaugh, Lois D. (Swallow-Saunders) December 4, 1931 - July 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Jim Cavanaugh; parents, James and Mabel Saunders; daughter, Kristi Kleckner; brothers, Lowel and Larry; sisters, LaVone and Lynda. Survived by children, Steve Swallow, Michael (Judy) Swallow, Debbie (Steve) Kleckner; Jeff (Julie) Swallow; sisters, Loreli, Lynette and Leta; sister-in-law, Anita; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, August 3, 10am, at Westlawn Hillcrest. Inurnment held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

