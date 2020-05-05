Cavanaugh, Jonathan February 27, 1982 - May 1, 2020 Jonathan Cavanaugh passed away unexpectedly on May 1st, 2020 due to a pulmonary embolism. Jonathan was born February 27, 1982. He was the son of Joseph and Jaynee Cavanaugh and was the heart of their family surrounded by four brothers. He had a winning personality and a hearty laugh. Jonathan, a special needs young adult, enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved family gatherings, going places, and meeting people. Anywhere he went, he saw someone he knew. The last two years, he lived in an extended family care home where he was fortunate to participate in many activities; Special Olympics, trips to Chicago, New York City, And Kansas City, holiday parties, and many events that Omaha had to offer. He enjoyed a rich life and we will be forever grateful we had our beloved Jonathan in our lives. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Jaynee Cavanaugh, his brothers: Christopher (Molly), Michael (Ann), Jeff; and half-brother, Joseph Cavanaugh IV (Stacey); nieces: Hannah, Audrey, and Ellie Cavanaugh; and nephews, Connor and Eamon Cavanaugh. He is also survived by his extended family; parents, Suzan Griswald and Mike Brummer; and home buddies: Sonya, Jeremy, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Athel Cavanaugh; maternal grandparents, Vince and Dorthy Koenig; and uncle, Larry Cavanaugh. A Celebration of Jonathan's Life will be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
