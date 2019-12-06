Cavanaugh, John Patrick "Pat"

Cavanaugh, John Patrick "Pat" January 28, 1933 - December 2, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 6th, 11am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy and Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House, Methodist Hospital Foundation, or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

