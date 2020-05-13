Cavanaugh, Edith A.

Cavanaugh, Edith A. February 20, 1925 - May 11, 2020 Age 95, passed away at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, NE. Edith was born in Council Bluffs to the late Elmer and Viola Wooldridge and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked in sales for the JC Penney Company and was a founding member of Queen of the Apostles Church in Council Bluffs. Edith is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane; husbands, John "Jack Cavanaugh and Leo Cavanaugh; brother, John Wooldridge. Survivors include son, David Cavanaugh of Omaha; grandsons, Mitch and Dan Swain; great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Alan Swain; sister-in-law, Alta Mae Cavanaugh. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, 10:30am, at Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

