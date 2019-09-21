Cavanaugh, Claribel "Topper"

Cavanaugh, Claribel "Topper" December 11, 1922 - September 14, 2019 Of Omaha. After a long and full life our dear mother passed away on September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John J. Cavanaugh; her son, John David Cavanaugh; and her grandson, Jack Cavanaugh. She is survived by her six remaining children: Scott (Kathie) Cavanaugh, Caren (John) Kasperbauer, Ken Cavanaugh, Cathy Thompson, Pam (Joe) Grier, Patty (Charlie) Bressman; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A private family Funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn, NE, on September 20, 2019. Memorials to The Vetter Foundation in memory of Claribel (Topper) Cavanaugh, 20220 Harney St., Elkhorn, NE 68022. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.