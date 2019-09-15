Catton, Patricia M. "Pat"

Catton, Patricia M. "Pat" July 25, 1933 - September 11, 2019 Omaha. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and daughter, Stacey Marie Kletke. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob; 9 children: Judy Vaugniaux (Rick), Carmen Wille (Bob), Gail Gundlefinger (Keith), Sandy Thomsen (Bob), Margo Catton, Guy Catton (Tina), Rex Catton (Bea), Mary Dotzler (Andy), and Jack Catton; son-in-law Dan Kletke; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives. Family will Receive friends Sunday from 5:30-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday 1:30pm at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church; or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.