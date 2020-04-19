Cates, Ted June 3, 1938 - April 18, 2020 Ted Cates of Council Bluffs IA, was born in Big Cabin, OK on June 3, 1938. Preceded in death by wife, Wilma; mother, Amanda; father, Elmer; brothers: Tom, Floyd, and Harry; and sisters, Stella and Louise. Survived by children: Cassandra Price (Dana), Sheila Overman (Jim), and Ted Cates (Rebecca); brother, Darrell Cates; sister, Carol Kahl; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family Burial in Calhoun Cemetery in Missouri Valley, IA. Memorials are suggested to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society; online: nationalmssociety.org, or 10888 West Dodge Road, Omaha, NE 68154. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779

