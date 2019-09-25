Catania, Frank C.

Catania, Frank C. January 15, 1943 - September 22, 2019 U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, Charles F. and Dominica Catania. Survived by sister, Carol Cogswell (Gerald); brother, Charles Catania (Judy); sister, Nancy Mangiameli; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 26th, 10am St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Entombment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials are suggested for Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

