Castro, Mary (Martinez)

Castro, Mary (Martinez) May 24, 1933 - February 13, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Castro Jr.; brothers, Aristeo, Manuel, Carlos and Salvador Martinez; son-in-law, Alex Perea. Survived by daughters, Debra Geronimo, Linda (Joe) Gonzalez, Mary Perea; grandchildren: Anthony, Nick and Jennifer Geronimo, Amanda (Jimmy) Nadrchal, DJ (Christina) Gonzalez, Alex (Becca) Perea, Alexis Perea; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur (Helen) Martinez, Ernie (Helen) Martinez; sisters: Hortensia Lopez, Bell Darnell, Lola Woodward, Dorothy (Jerome) Hehner; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2pm, with a Wake Service at 4pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Monday, 10am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

