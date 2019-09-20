Caster, Bill G. Bill G. Caster, 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Bill was born July 17, 1933, in Kansas City, KS. He attended high school in Warrensburg, MO, and then went on to graduate from Southwest Baptist College. After college, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Bill started his photography career with Bremson Photo Industries, serving as VP of sales, and later as co-owner. Bill also worked with CDF, a film processing lab based in Oklahoma. And for the past 45 years, Bill owned and operated Scholastic Photography, with business in Kansas City, Omaha, and North Missouri. Bill was also a member of the School Photographers Association. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Kathryn Jo Ann Caster in 2004. Bill is survived by his children; Cathe Messick, Colleen and John Dodd, Caryn and Rick Cato, Craig and Caprice Caster, brother John and Marjorie Caster. Bill enjoyed his family, including his 6 grandchildren; Jennifer McNickle and her husband Dan, Brian Messick, Kyle Dodd and his wife Sarah, Kelcey McCauley and her husband Matt, Mallory Cato, Shelly Cato. Bill also had 6 great-grandchildren Bennett, Jackson, Owen, Oliver, Maeve, and Meara. A FUNERAL MASS will be 10am Saturday, September 21, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd, Overland Park, KS 66214. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Lenexa, KS. The family will receive friends at the Porter Funeral Home from 5-7pm on Friday, with a ROSARY prayed at 4:45. 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215. Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: (913) 438-6444
