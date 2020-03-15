Casteel, Lloyd L. Age 87 - March 11, 2020 Formerly of Omaha. Passed away peacefully at Spurgeon Manor, in Dallas Center, IA where he had lived since June, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICES are pending for the first part of April. Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com. Iles Funeral Homes ~ Brandt Chapel Dallas Center, IA

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Casteel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.