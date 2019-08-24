Castaneda, Mary

Castaneda, Mary May 25, 1951 - August 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Guadalupe and Eusebio Castaneda; sisters, Stella Rivera and Jane Castillo. Survived by sons, Mario Barajas and David Barajas; grandson, Maxwell Oso Barajas. Also survived by Gil Barajas. Family receives friends on Sunday, Aug. 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Monday, Aug. 26th at 10am at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

