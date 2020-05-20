Castan, Joyce L. August 9, 1933 - May 18, 2020 Age 86 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Fred; parents, Anton and Lucille Backora. A Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Nebraska Chapter of Alzheimer's Association. For more information and a full obituary, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

