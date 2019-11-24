Cassiday, Frances L. September 2, 1925 - November 21, 2019 Age 94 of Papillion, NE. Died on November 21, 2019 at Hospice House, Omaha. She was born on September 2, 1925 to Ruth (Andrews) and Lawrence Smith Tuttle in Banning, CA. Fran is survived by five children; a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Donald M. Cassiday in 2008; and their daughter Alison Frances at the age of 22 months in 1950. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at First Central Congregational UCC, Omaha, on Monday, November 25, at 2pm. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 | www.kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.