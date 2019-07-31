Casper, Albert B October 20, 1954 - July 25, 2019 Age 64. Preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and two sisters. Survived by his siblings, William Casper Jr., Kathy Casper, Arlene Churchill (Jim), Patricia Merolla (Pat), Rebecca Becker (Jeff); nieces and nephews. Private Family Service with inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

