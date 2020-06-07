Cash, Betty L. (Wygant)

Cash, Betty L. (Wygant) August 24, 1931 - June 2, 2020 Age 88. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Helen Wygant; and sister, Virginia Dietz. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene of Bellevue, NE; son, Steven Cash (Patti) of St. Petersburg, FL; daughters, Cheryl Hughes (Rob) of Lexington VA, and Brenda Dahm (Nathaniel) of Kirkwood, MO; grandsons, Brian Cash (April), Eric Hughes (Tigan), David Hughes (Heather), Colin Hughes (Deborah), and Logan Dahm; granddaughters, Stacey Cannon (Kevin), and Kirsten Hughes; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midlands Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, or the Bellevue Senior Center. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

