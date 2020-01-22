Casey, William D. Sr. December 25, 1954 - January 19, 2020 Survived by wife, Cindy; children, William (Mindy) Casey Jr., Chris (Cassie) Casey, Michelle Casey; grandchildren: Breydon, Quentin, Isabel, Sean, Lillian and Liam. Preceded by grandson, Rune Casey. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 12pm, at the Blair American Legion. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

