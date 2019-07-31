Casebeer, Kenneth R. Jr. "Casey"

Casebeer, Kenneth R. Jr. "Casey" February 3, 1940 - July 29, 2019 Survived by wife, Peggy Casebeer; children: Mike Gripp (Kathi), Dan Casebeer (Dana), Rick Casebeer (Carol); stepchildren: Vicki Miller (Mike), Linda Mangiamelli, Joseph Mangiamelli, Tom Mangiamelli; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Pickens (Ralph); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded by first wife, Kay Casebeer; parents: Kenneth and Vivian Casebeer Sr.; brothers: Larry Anthony and Jay Casebeer. SERVICES: 2pm Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Open Door Mission or American Cancer Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

