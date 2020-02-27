Case, William David "Dave"

Case, William David "Dave" August 28, 1952 - February 20, 2020 William David "Dave" Case, age 67, passed away February 20, 2020. He was born on August 28, 1952 to the late Charles and Darlene (Clark) Case in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis. He is survived by his loving wife, Rona; children, David (Melissa); Daniel (Sara); Tammi; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with VISITATION one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

