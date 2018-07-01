Case, Norman Nov 28, 1938 - Jun 28, 2018 Age 79 years of Oakland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 2, 2:30 pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. VISITATION: Sunday 4-7pm, with family Receiving friends at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, and MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION will resume 1 hour prior to Service at the Church. BURIAL: Oakland Cemetery, Oakland. MEMORIALS to the family for later designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE 402-685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

