Cascio, Lisa Jean Age 47 Passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA surrounded by her loving family and friends. A CELEBRATION of Her Life will be held Sunday, July 22 at 2:30pm at McLaren's Funeral Chapel 801 19th St., West Des Moines, IA. Celebrate Life Iowa has been entrusted with Lisa's Cremation care.

Tags

(1) entry

billtdd1
Bill Todd

My wife Pam,& our GrandDaughter & I met a few times she was a Lovely Lady we send are PRAYERS!! to her Family may GOD!! BLESS! you all

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.