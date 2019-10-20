Casart - Havener, Mary Beth

Casart - Havener, Mary Beth August 18, 1968 - October 10, 2019 Bellevue, NE. Mary Beth Casart - Havener, 51, of Red Oak, IA, passed away Thursday, October 10th, 2019, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab Center after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born August 18th, 1968, in Omaha, NE, to Sue Ann and Ronald Eugene Casart. Mary Beth graduated from Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue, NE, in 1986. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resources from Bellevue University. In 1993 she met her future husband, Christopher. They were married on October 14th, 1995 and went on to have three children. Mary Beth worked as a travel agent with Travel and Transport and American Express Corporate Travel Services before moving to Red Oak, where she worked for Mediacom. Throughout her career she made close friends. "My job is not about the work itself, but about the people I work with," she said. "I have been so blessed." Mary Beth loved cards and board games, Lyle Lovett and James Taylor, the outdoors, days at the beach, and was enamored by Blue Hydrangeas and Gerber Daisies. Her laughter was contagious and her pickle dip and candied pretzels were legendary. She is survived by her parents; three children: Maysen Rose, Georgia Jayne, and Corben Michael Havener, of Omaha; four brothers: Christopher and Teresa Casart of Papillion; Timothy and Kristine of Sarasota, FL; Paul and Kayla of Omaha; Thomas and Tatum of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Sherry Havener of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Nicole and Christopher Gillespie of Carmel, NY; brothers-in-law, Todd and Danielle Havener of Burlington, IA, and Brian and Barb Havener of Friendswood, TX; six nieces, 14 nephews, and countless close friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. To honor her memory, a CANDLELIGHT PRAYER SERVICE will be held on November 17th, 2019, 7pm, at St. Bernadette's Church in Bellevue, NE. Memoriam in lieu of flowers may be sent to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Casart in Bellevue, NE.

