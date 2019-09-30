Casaccio, Ellen A. January 29, 1925 - September 28, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Sam J. Survived by children, Therese Hineline (Rodney), Claudia Casaccio, Paula Jackson (Paul), Ellen Kay Casaccio (Frank Sitarski), and Joseph Casaccio (Dorothy); 16 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Family Receiving friends 5-7pm Tuesday, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, both at the West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials to the Siena/Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

