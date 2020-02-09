Cary, Rita Lynn April 4, 1955 - February 5, 2020 Age 64 years of Omaha. Survived by longtime significant other, Danny Fitzgerald; daughters: Echo Mattingly, Cary (Jason) Kirke, and Amber (Steven) Tesch; and grandchildren: Lauren, Brady, Evan, and Tristan. GATHERING of Family and Friends: Wednesday, February 12, from 4-6pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

