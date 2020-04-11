Carver, Victor R. "Vic"

Carver, Victor R. "Vic" March 2, 1948 - April 8, 2020 Survived by wife, Rhonda Sheibal-Carver; children, Mikki Barnes, Christian Carver, Royce (Kira) Sheibal; grandchildren, Anna and Jack Barnes, Isaac and Luke Carver; sister, Wanda (James) Locklear; brother, Steven (Karen) Carver; numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Jude"s Childrens Hospital. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

