Carusi, Edward A. April 1, 1927 - May 8, 2020 Survived by his wife, Jean C.; son, Paul E. Carusi; daughter, Gina Carusi; grandchildren, Daniel, Owen, and Olivia; brother, Robert Carusi (Jan); and sister, Nellie Nichols. VISITATION and Time of Sharing: Thursday, May 14, from 3-4pm at West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

